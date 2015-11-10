Benefits and Features

Easy to use, clean and safe

The cookware heats up five times faster than traditional charcoal. That means you can get cooking easier, faster. It is easy to clean and safe to use.

100% Pollution free cooking

The solar cooker operates with just direct sun light from our sun. No gas, no charcoal, no biomass – just inexhaustible solar energy.

Recycling icon

100% Recyclable

We engineered our products for top outdoor performance while upholding rigorous ethical and environmental standards. This is a 100% recyclable product.

From a half-hour after sunrise until a half hour before sunset,
suited to all your delicious recipes.

Testimonials

The Huffington Post logo

This Solar-Powered Cooker Is Actually Saving People’s Lives

Lucy Sherriff / The Huffington Post UK
Tree Hugger logo

SolSource solar cooker offers a fast, low-carbon option for home cooking

Derek Markham / TreeHugger

At Tesla, we constantly question the status quo and think about how we could be doing things better. That’s why we’re making solar-powered cars and that’s why we grill on SolSource. Harnessing the power of the sun allows us to eat healthy food cooked with clean energy. Solar cars and solar kitchens – that’s a great place to start our energy revolution

Kimbal Musk / Tesla / The Kitchen

Ever needed to heat a large quantity of water? Praxis Prepper used SolSource to heat 4 gallons of rain water from 70°F to 130°F in two hours. The water was more than hot enough for a bath or other domestic use.

Praxis Prepper / YouTube

As seen in
BBC logo
New York Times logo
The Weather Channel logo
Recoil Off Grid logo

Shop SolSource Now

New!
Quick View

SolSource Sport with Carrying Case

$349.00 $299.00
Add to cart
Quick View

SolSource Classic Bundle

$648.00
Add to cart
Quick View

SolSource Classic

$499.00
Add to cart
Quick View

SolSource Classic Grill Pan

$89.99
Add to cart